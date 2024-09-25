India’s reactive policy on Myanmar, reclaiming Southasia's provinces and more – Southasia Weekly #15

On 19 May, Uttar Pradesh was abuzz when a bizarre video surfaced online showing a youngster voting in India's Lok Sabha elections - eight times. The voting enthusiast posted an entire series on his Facebook profile, helpfully holding up fingers to indicate how many times he had voted, and each time seemingly voting for the BJP. It turned out that the boy was 16 years old (making precisely zero of his votes eligible), and the son of a BJP worker. Upon being questioned, the father promptly explained that his son was voting when the machine was being 'tested'. He added that in some instances, he had also been voting on behalf of disabled voters, claiming the video had been edited to misrepresent the situation. It was hard to see how this could be the case, given the incriminating evidence was uploaded by the culprit himself, and with no other would-be voters in sight. Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi party quipped, 'BJP's booth committee is actually a loot committee.'