Ladakh's Buddhists and Muslims bury the hatchet, new translations of Southasian fiction, and more – Southasia Weekly #18

Mumbai residents investigating uprooted paving blocks on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar road were in for a nasty surprise. Rather than run-of-the-mill construction work on the part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the blocks had been removed in order to steal copper wire from utility cables laid under the footpath. The heist was discovered after residents complained that the footpath had been repeatedly dug up, leading to the Municipal Corporation uncovering the heist. The Matunga police later arrested five men who had managed to steal between six and lakhs worth of copper wire, leading to 400 telephone wires tripping in the area. A little research uncovered that this is far from the first such instance of… footpath robbery. During the G20 summit in Delhi, water nozzles worth over 14 lakh rupees were stolen from two venues. But Bihar might have gone one further this January, with people stealing a pond (by filling it in), and a couple years before, dismantling and stealing a 60 foot steel bridge.