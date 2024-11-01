Pakistan's futile ban fails to stop the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement's momentum – Southasia Weekly #38

This week, Hurmat Ali Shah writes about the government ban imposed on the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement ahead of their three day jirga, a restorative justice mechanism which saw the Pashtuns finding new ways to organise and articulate the losses they have experienced at the hands of the Pakistan government and militant groups.

