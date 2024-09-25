📚 Southasia Review of Books - July 2023

Harish S Wankhede takes a deep look at how six books on Ambedkar examine his life and thought with sincere reverence as well as honest critique.

Wankhede places the new publications in three groups. The first is of three authoritative biographies – one each by the historian Ashok Gopal, the philosopher Aakash Singh Rathore and the Indian National Congress politician Shashi Tharoor – that present a chronological account of key personal and historical events in Ambedkar’s life. In the second group, the philosopher Scott R Stroud and the scholars Christophe Jaffrelot, William Gould and Santosh Dass’s books examine Ambedkar’s philosophical grooming in the West and how certain foreign locations, universities and Western scholars shaped Ambedkar’s ideological approach and motivated his political actions. Finally, a translation of the memoir of Savita Ambedkar, a social activist and Ambedkar’s second wife, narrates the political troubles and emotional concerns that affected Ambedkar’s last ten years.

Wankhede notes that while new anglophone publications on Ambedkar curate details of his life for a global audience, they also push him away from the “vernacular” Dalit-Bahujan minds that both admire him as a philosopher and derive inspiration from his legend. While exploring this gulf, Wankhede writes, it would also have been fruitful if the authors had reflected on applying these new perspectives to strengthen the battles against the social injustices and caste-based inequalities in India today.



