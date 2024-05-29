Modi’s uncoordinated approach on Tibet gives China the advantage

This latest public exchange between India and China draws attention to an unstated but critical issue between the two countries – Tibet. The “borders” or the “boundary question” are nothing but references to the Indo–Tibetan border, which became a point of contention between the Asian behemoths after the Chinese takeover of Tibet in 1959. In less than a month, in the wake of India’s ongoing general election, Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may form a government in New Delhi for a third consecutive time, or the Indian National Congress and its allies may cause a major upset and take power. The new Indian government, however it is constituted, will have to contend with a poor near-term outlook for India–China relations, with Tibet continuing to be the elephant in the room.