Southasian eyes on the 2024 Indian election

The effects are felt acutely all over India and Southasia, yet much of the Indian and international media coverage of the 2024 election is fixated disproportionately (and often myopically) on the heartlands of the BJP’s support in northern and central India. Lost or muted in this coverage are the revealing perspectives of those on the edges looking in: national neighbours, but also Indian citizens from beyond the BJP’s power base, often facing the brunt of the Modi government’s attempts to reshape India and its place in the world.