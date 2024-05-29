Himal Southasian

POLITICS
Modi’s uncoordinated approach on Tibet gives China the advantage
While India has hosted and rehabilitated exiled Tibetans, it sees Tibet largely as a tool to counter China and its policies have been reactions to the Chinese narrative
By
Bhuchung K Tsering
9 hours ago
Culture
Dance and performance across boundaries of caste, gender and citizenship in India
Ranjana Dave
27 May 2024
Politics
Snakebites surge across Southasia amid rising heat, floods and habitat loss
Diwash Gahatraj
24 May 2024
Politics
Modi government’s reactive Myanmar policy keeps it from being a constructive force for democracy
Angshuman Choudhury
22 May 2024
Politics
Southasian eyes on the 2024 Indian election
The Editors
10 Apr 2024
Podcasts
Podcast
Southasia Review of Books Podcast #04: Sumana Roy on literature from the Southasian provinces
The Editors
20 May 2024
Podcast
State of Southasia #04: Counting the costs of another historic heatwave as Southasia braces for a scorching summer
The Editors
06 May 2024
Podcast
Southasia Review of Books Podcast #03: Taha Kehar on Southasian mystery novels and capturing Karachi in literature
The Editors
22 Apr 2024
Podcast
State of Southasia #03: Aakar Patel on the unprecedented threats to India’s election
The Editors
08 Apr 2024
Books
Culture
Dance and performance across boundaries of caste, gender and citizenship in India
Ranjana Dave
27 May 2024
Politics
The deep roots of Sri Lanka’s economic crisis
Shiran Illanperuma
11 May 2024
Politics
Why did India fail to industrialise where East Asia succeeded?
Shashank Kela
19 Apr 2024
Reviews
How Benyamin’s fiction upended the illusions of Gulf migrant lives in Malayalam literature
Mohamed Shafeeq Karinkurayil
12 Apr 2024
From the archives
Archives
Workers’ yarns
Vijay Prashad
12 Sep 2015
Archives
Glaciers take the heat
Smriti Mallapaty
01 Oct 2009
Archives
Bargaining in a labour regime
Mythri Jegathesan
01 Feb 2010
Comment
Unhealthy reporting
Bindu S
22 Jun 2014
Archives
The imperial roots of hunger
Madhusree Mukerjee
20 Apr 2013
Archives
The Right-Side-Up Map of Southasia
The Editors
14 Mar 2016
