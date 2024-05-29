Himal Southasian

A Tibetan monk holds a picture of the Dalai Lama at a 2024 event in Delhi to mark the 65th anniversary of the 1959 Tibetan uprising. India appears to adopt multiple policies on Tibet and Tibetans – some proactive, others not. Photo: IMAGO/Zuma Wire
Politics

Modi’s uncoordinated approach on Tibet gives China the advantage

While India has hosted and rehabilitated exiled Tibetans, it sees Tibet largely as a tool to counter China and its policies have been reactions to the Chinese narrative
By
Bhuchung K Tsering
Himal Southasian
www.himalmag.com