Student activists at Dhaka University mark one month since the fall of Sheikh Hasina. ‘India’s Near East: A New History’ takes us inside an Indian worldview that came to see Hasina as the only acceptable ruler in Bangladesh – just as her overthrow has made a mockery of its underlying assumptions.
Why New Delhi backed Sheikh Hasina – and botched its Bangladesh policy

With the collapse of India-backed authoritarianism in Bangladesh – and Myanmar too – ‘India’s Near East: A New History’ reads like a testament to the failure of New Delhi’s policy on its eastern flank
Cyrus Naji

Cyrus Naji was educated at the University of Oxford and the University of St Andrews. From 2022 to 2023, he was a teaching fellow at the Asian University for Women, a private university in Chittagong.

Published on

SHEIKH HASINA WAZED ruled Bangladesh with an iron fist for 15 years. In August this year she fled for her life to New Delhi, and the world was treated to images of a Gen-Z revolution in Bangladesh. Young men and women stood defiant in the driving monsoon rain. Protesters shook hands with armed soldiers atop armoured personnel carriers. And students managed traffic on the streets of Dhaka in the anarchy that followed the revolution.

Although it was clear what sort of government Hasina ran in Bangladesh, nobody imagined that it would collapse so quickly or so dramatically. Like the last Shah of Iran, she had acquired a reputation for stability and development; her allies at home and abroad had invested heavily in her continued rule, chief among them the Government of India. So her fall, hurried flight and subsequent replacement by an interim government of her opponents constitute a major setback for the foreign policy of India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and its backers.  

