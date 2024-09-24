Student activists at Dhaka University mark one month since the fall of Sheikh Hasina. ‘India’s Near East: A New History’ takes us inside an Indian worldview that came to see Hasina as the only acceptable ruler in Bangladesh – just as her overthrow has made a mockery of its underlying assumptions. IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Politics Why New Delhi backed Sheikh Hasina – and botched its Bangladesh policy With the collapse of India-backed authoritarianism in Bangladesh – and Myanmar too – ‘India’s Near East: A New History’ reads like a testament to the failure of New Delhi’s policy on its eastern flank