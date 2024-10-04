New Delhi’s botched Bangladesh policy – Southasia Weekly #33

Dissanayake dissolved parliament and announced snap general elections on 14 November. An interim cabinet has been appointed as the NPP does not hold a parliamentary majority, While Sri Lankans have welcomed Dissanayake’s appointment with optimism, sceptics point to a key party in the NPP coalition, the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna, which spearheaded insurrections against the Sri Lankan state in the 1970s and 1980s, though the party has been absorbed into Sri Lanka’s mainstream politics over the years. In his first speech, Dissanayake said he was committed to continuing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and to improving the standard of living for Sri Lankans. It remains to be seen whether Dissanayake will fulfill key campaign promises, including abolition of the executive presidency.