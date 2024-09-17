Sri Lanka enters a presidential election like no other before it

Two years ago, the Janatha Aragalaya – or the People’s Struggle, as the protest movement was widely known – demanded the resignation not just of Gotabaya Rajapaksa but also of Wickremesinghe, then the prime minister, recognising his role in perpetuating Sri Lanka’s malignant political culture. Despite this, Wickremesinghe was elected as president after Rajapaksa’s exit by a parliament dominated by the SLPP. Wickremesinghe’s first act as president was to dismantle the Gota Go Gama protest encampment in Colombo using the military and police. The government, headed by Wickremesinghe, then proceeded to arrest key protest leaders using draconian legislation such as the Prevention of Terrorism Act. These acts were welcomed by the parliament’s SLPP majority, who were desperate to maintain their grip on power. Over 100 MPs from the Rajapaksa-led government – the government responsible for plunging Sri Lanka into its worst economic crisis – have since thrown their support behind Wickremesinghe. Yet, despite these associations, many view Wickremesinghe as the safer choice among the 2024 contenders due to his experience and political acumen.