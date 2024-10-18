India under the grip of religious nationalism– Southasia Weekly #36

Human rights defender and former professor at the University of Delhi G N Saibaba passes away months after being acquitted from charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, sparking reflection about his career and the injustice of his prolonged detention

Sri Lanka closes schools in Colombo and its suburbs as heavy rainfall triggers floods affecting 134,000 people, with President Anura Dissanayake releasing LKR 50 million for relief to flood victims

Pakistan hosts four-day regional Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for investment in regional connectivity, a ‘stable Afghanistan’, need to address poverty and climate change; India’s foreign minister makes rare visit to Islamabad for the first time in nearly a decade

At least 10 Indian flights delayed due to hoax bomb threats in 48 hours, Singapore Air Force sends two fighter jets to escort Air India Express plane, Royal Canadian Mounted Police investigating

Journalists in Bangladesh who allegedly supported former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League party are facing public legal complaints; media watchdogs urge interim administration to uphold press freedom, end impunity for crimes against media professionals

Anti-junta groups capture border base of Panwa town, which serves as a hub for rare-earth mining and trade with China, cutting off revenue for junta who have struggled financially amid global sanctions since the coup

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu dismisses 228 political appointees including state ministers, deputy ministers and political directors as part of efforts to cut government spending, aiming to curb the nation’s fiscal vulnerabilities

Adani Group’s energy project in Bhutan in limbo after the Druk Green Power Corporation turned down Adani’s proposal of receiving 70 percent majority stake and a concession period of over 90 years

Taliban to begin enforcing media ban on showing living things, at least two TV channels comply with order

18-year-old Nepali mountaineer Nima Rinji Sherpa breaks record to become the youngest person to summit all 14 of the world’s 8,000-metre peaks