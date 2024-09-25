The myth of Azad Kashmir, Siddhartha Deb on India’s contradictions and more – Southasia Weekly #19

This week has seen explosive reporting on how Indian intelligence has been spying on and silencing pro-Khalistan activists and attempting to influence politics in other countries. From Australia, it was reported that Indian intelligence had been trying to gain access to sensitive defence technology and airport security protocols, targeting former and current politicians and a state police service and surveilling the Indian-Australian community. Pro-Khalistan activists in Australia reported receiving threats, including Indian authorities visiting their family members' homes in India. This week, the Czech Republic also extradited an Indian man who plotted with Indian intelligence to kill a pro-Khalistan activist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, to the US. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.