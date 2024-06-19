'Lord Almighty, Grant Us Riots!': a translated Hindi short-story

This story is taken from a short-story collection forthcoming in translation from Penguin India titled Courtesans Don’t Read Newspapers. It tells the tale of a Muslim weavers’ colony in the city of Varanasi. The colony floods every year, and nobody cares for these people and their plight. They are dependent on boats as they wade through raw sewage and are forced to live in deplorable conditions. This time around, though, something different is afoot: the water is talking back to the bereaved boys of the Mominpura Cricket Club.