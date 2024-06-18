A man holding the flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. Kashmiris in Pakistan feel relegated to secondary status and say that Islamabad often violates their nominal autonomy and basic rights. Photo: IMAGO/Pacific Press Agency

Politics

The end of the myth that Kashmiris are free in Pakistan

Mass protests and seething local resentment show that Islamabad continues to control and exploit the nominally autonomous region it calls Azad Kashmir, or “Free Kashmir”