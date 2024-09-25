Modi's forcible integration of Kashmir with India, the social and economic impacts of heat and more – Southasia Weekly #13

India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was quick to point out that India's economy was not faltering, adding that the country has historically been open to immigrants. But Jaishankar's comments ring hollow as yet another animated video posted by the Karnataka faction of the BJP used anti-Muslim rhetoric to attack the India National Congress party, with the Elections Commission writing to X (formerly Twitter) to remove the video just before Karnataka's polling closed. In 2023 alone, research group India Hate Lab recorded 668 hate speech events targeting Muslims - 75% of them in BJP-ruled states. Media coverage of Biden's comments also mentioned India's Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, which have been criticised as discriminatory. While the White House was quick to downplay Biden’s comments, his stance may reflect growing concerns about India targeting its diaspora in other countries, including the US.