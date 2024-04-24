India’s prime minister Narendra Modi and Nepal’s prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal announce a hydropower deal in June 2023. New Delhi’s Nepal strategy under Modi has evolved to focus more on connectivity and less on Nepal’s internal politics. Photo: IMAGO / Hindustan Times
Politics

Modi’s foreign policy has expanded India–Nepal economic ties but border and socio-political contests persist

Kathmandu and New Delhi are expanding the bilateral relationship with a mega hydropower deal, but unless border disputes and other irritants are resolved these may determine the relationship’s future
Amish Raj Mulmi

Amish Raj Mulmi is the author of All Roads Lead North: Nepal’s Turn to China (2021). His writings have appeared in Al Jazeera, Roads and Kingdoms and Mint Lounge, among other publications. He is a consulting editor at Writer’s Side Literary Agency and a contributing editor at Himal Southasian.

This story is part of ‘Modi’s India from the Edges’, a special Himal series presenting Southasian regional perspectives on Narendra Modi’s decade in power and possible return as prime minister in the 2024 Indian election. To read the series and support Himal’s work on it, click here

AT THE START of his book Kathmandu Dilemma: Resetting India-Nepal Ties, Ranjit Rae, a former Indian ambassador to Nepal, revisits a question that the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, posed to him in 2015. Nepal had just suffered a devastating earthquake that had killed thousands, and India had rushed to its aid with money, materials and men for relief and rescue. But the Indian media’s insensitive and jingoistic coverage of the crisis upturned the goodwill Indian relief efforts had generated. “Why don’t they like us?” Modi had asked Rae, revealing the depths to which India–Nepal ties had sunk in Modi’s second year in power. 

