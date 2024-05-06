A rickshaw puller in Dhaka splashes water on his face to find relief during the heatwave that has engulfed Southasia since the beginning of summer this year. Photo: IMAGO/NurPhoto
A rickshaw puller in Dhaka splashes water on his face to find relief during the heatwave that has engulfed Southasia since the beginning of summer this year. Photo: IMAGO/NurPhoto
Podcast

State of Southasia #04: Counting the costs of another historic heatwave as Southasia braces for a scorching summer

Chandni Singh, an environmental social scientist, talks about why the extreme heat facing the Subcontinent this summer is unlike the heat of the past, and how we are entering a new regime of risk
The Editors

For the first time in its recorded history, the state of Kerala in southern India experienced a heatwave this year. The heat that hit Kerala first quickly spread across India with many parts experiencing about three weeks of unrelenting heat and heatwaves declared for large swathes of the country even as people started voting in the largest general election in the world. In parts of the country, the combination of high temperature and humidity brought the experience of heat close to the understood scientific limits of human survivability.  

In fact, the whole of Southasia has been reeling under the effects of a severe heatwave very early this summer. According to one news report, at least 50 people died of heat-related ailments in Myanmar last month. April temperatures in Bangladesh have been the highest on record and heatwave conditions have caused massive wildfires to break out across Nepal, including some close to the capital Kathmandu. 

Loading content, please wait...
Himalaya
climate change
Environment
Himal Southasian
www.himalmag.com