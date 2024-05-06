A rickshaw puller in Dhaka splashes water on his face to find relief during the heatwave that has engulfed Southasia since the beginning of summer this year. Photo: IMAGO/NurPhoto

Podcast

State of Southasia #04: Counting the costs of another historic heatwave as Southasia braces for a scorching summer

Chandni Singh, an environmental social scientist, talks about why the extreme heat facing the Subcontinent this summer is unlike the heat of the past, and how we are entering a new regime of risk