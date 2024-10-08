A flag of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam at a rally in Sydney commemorating Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day. Some Tamil nationalists, particularly in the diaspora, have tried to piggyback on global solidarity with the Palestinian struggle to promote their own cause of a separate state for Sri Lankan Tamils.
The truth about the LTTE and the Palestinian struggle

It is natural to compare Gaza today and Tamils’ plight at the end of the Sri Lankan Civil War – but claims that the LTTE stood in solidarity with Palestine and got training from the PLO are dangerously misleading
Ragavan

Ragavan is a former LTTE member and a social activist.

THE WAR IN GAZA continues to escalate, with over 40,000 killed, at least 100,000 injured, public infrastructure and homes decimated, and almost the whole of the territory’s 2.1 million people displaced. Those of us across the world who are horrified by Gaza’s plight continue to deliberate on how best we can organise and build solidarities to bolster the movement for a free Palestine. At the heart of this is the question of how we should mobilise across the political spectrum at this moment of crisis. 

For Sri Lankan Tamils – both in Sri Lanka and in the diaspora – it is natural to draw comparisons between the devastation in Gaza and the brutal end of the civil war in Sri Lanka in 2009. Back then, the Sri Lankan government rained down bombs – some of them procured from Israel – on Tamil-dominated areas that continued to hold out. A savage military assault killed over 40,000 Tamils in the space of some months, while the international community continued to provide arms to the Sri Lankan government and simultaneously issued vacuous statements urging restraint. 

