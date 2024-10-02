Two men dressed in salwar kurta with their hands behind their backs looking up at trading screens at the Pakistan stock exchange in Karachi
Brokers at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi. Pakistan’s economy requires crucial structural reforms but the elite class has only drawn closer together in its efforts to consolidate its hold on the economy.IMAGO/Newscom World
Politics

Elite capture is the real issue plaguing Pakistan’s economy

Pakistan cannot meaningfully fight economic distress and mass unemployment unless its resources are freed from control by the highest echelons of its military, bureaucracy and the political class
Salman Rafi Sheikh

Salman Rafi Sheikh is an assistant professor of politics at Lahore University of Management Sciences. He can be reached at: salmansheikh.ss11.sr@gmail.com

Published on

Pakistan’s economy has shown glimmers of hope in recent months. The inflation rate was 9.6 percent in September – the first single-digit reading in three years and a stark contrast to 27.4 percent recorded a year ago. Fuel prices have fallen, largely due to decreasing oil prices worldwide. The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a USD 7 billion loan package over 37 months to ease Pakistan’s unending economic crisis – the country’s 24th such bailout in the 77 years since its independence. Islamabad has undertaken a round of economic reforms to appease the IMF and smoothen the passage of the bailout.

But electricity prices continue to rise and the prices of medicines have gone up considerably. Tax increases have hit the vast majority of people. The government raised indirect taxes in 2023, hiking the General Sales Tax, which is applied to all parts of any supply chain, from 17 percent to 18 percent. Income tax for the salaried class was raised drastically up to 35 percent. In addition, the government is mulling a fixed taxation system that has provoked protests among non-salaried classes, especially traders. Taxpayers have received, and can hope to receive, no additional benefits in return. Public schools, colleges, universities and hospitals remain extremely poorly funded and the majority of Pakistanis turn instead to expensive private providers of education and healthcare. The net result has been that people’s actual purchasing power has declined.

Loading content, please wait...
pakistan
IMF
economy
China
world bank
Military
Awami League
Himal Southasian
www.himalmag.com