Elite capture is the real issue plaguing Pakistan’s economy

But electricity prices continue to rise and the prices of medicines have gone up considerably. Tax increases have hit the vast majority of people. The government raised indirect taxes in 2023, hiking the General Sales Tax, which is applied to all parts of any supply chain, from 17 percent to 18 percent. Income tax for the salaried class was raised drastically up to 35 percent. In addition, the government is mulling a fixed taxation system that has provoked protests among non-salaried classes, especially traders. Taxpayers have received, and can hope to receive, no additional benefits in return. Public schools, colleges, universities and hospitals remain extremely poorly funded and the majority of Pakistanis turn instead to expensive private providers of education and healthcare. The net result has been that people’s actual purchasing power has declined.