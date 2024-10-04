A landmark political shift in Sri Lanka – Southasia Weekly #34

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk released from detention after arrest at the Singhu border, will meet with Indian Prime Minister or President soon to address Ladakh concerns, including calls for statehood and inclusion under the Constitution’s Sixth Schedule

Protesters in Dhaka stage sit-in in front of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’ residence, seeking a meeting to raise concerns about increase in age limit for government jobs to 35 years old, police fire tear gas

Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) issues regulations requiring tourism facilities to exchange a set percentage of their foreign currency income and USD 500 per guest through local banks after reports of falling foreign currency reserves. MMA Governor Ahmed Munawar says new regulations will create a stronger demand for the Maldivian Rufiyaa.

Afghan journalists report hundreds of cases of abuse by government officials, including torture and arbitrary detention, as well as increasing censorship under the Taliban including new media regulations banning government criticism, live shows

Pakistan’s Punjab government imposes Section 144 in Lahore, banning political rallies, sit-ins and protests for six days, ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s planned protest against inflation and for release of party founder Imran Khan

International Monetary Fund officials meets Sri Lanka’s new government economic team, reviewing the IMF programme and the country’s ongoing economic reforms

Bhutan’s government partners with Anil Ambani-led Reliance group for major renewable energy projects, including a solar plant and hydropower project, marking one of the largest foreign investments in the nation’s energy sector

One person killed and 30 others injured while protesting outside garment factory in Dhaka, defying ban on public assembly ban near public administration buildings imposed by Bangladesh's interim government

New data reveals 77 percent of sewage and septic tank workers workers are Dalit, and 92 percent from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Class categories, despite Union government denials

Myanmar launches nationwide census which it says is for voter lists for upcoming elections, while anti-junta groups urge boycott to avoid legitimising junta rule

French museum which replaced ‘Tibet’ with China-approved name ‘Xizang’ in its exhibits says it will undo change after backlash from Tibetans