Why the legendary cartoonist Abu Abraham still matters

Abu grew up in the quiet coastal town of Quilon, now Kollam, in the 1920s, during a period when Kerala was transitioning from centuries-old feudal and caste-based societal structures and dreaming of a more egalitarian future. Abu grew up, in other words, in a Kerala that embraced movements for social justice, equality and, indeed, Indian nationalism. He would leave Quilon at the age of 15 to study in Trivandrum, following which he would move to Bombay, Delhi and then to England, where he spent nearly two decades honing his skills as an artist and writer. Abu eventually moved back to India and came to realise in his own words, that “Quilon was not just a town” he lived his early years in but rather “something which had become a part” of him. He passed away in Thiruvananthapuram – the renamed Trivandrum – at the age of 78, in 2002.