Afghan refugees’ stories of food – and home
Maryam Kakar
Culture

Afghan refugees’ stories of food – and home

Sharing narratives about food and belonging for a writing workshop, Afghans living in Delhi preserve and construct ideas of home – both the remembered home lost to war in Afghanistan, and the home of refuge they are building in India
Taran N Khan

Taran Khan is the author of 'Shadow City: A Woman Walks Kabul', which won the Stanford Dolman Travel Book of the Year Award and the Tata Literature Live! First Book Award.

Published on

When you leave your country as a refugee, what can you take with you? A few objects. Many memories. And recipes. 

In a room in Khirkee, a densely packed neighbourhood in southern Delhi, Ifat, a teacher from Kabul displaced by war, described her search for senjet. The dried berry is an essential ingredient in her recipe for haft mewa – literally, seven fruits – a syrupy mix that is traditionally prepared for Nauroz, the festival that marks the spring equinox. The holiday is celebrated as a harbinger of the new year across Central Asia, Iran and parts of India. Families go outdoors for picnics, and celebrate with poetry readings and music concerts. Through the room’s open window we could hear the afternoon cacophony of the neighbourhood: the hum of tea stalls, shoppers and hawkers, dogs and pedestrians. But in Ifat’s voice was the coolness of the Kabuli spring.

