Afghan refugees’ stories of food – and home

In a room in Khirkee, a densely packed neighbourhood in southern Delhi, Ifat, a teacher from Kabul displaced by war, described her search for senjet. The dried berry is an essential ingredient in her recipe for haft mewa – literally, seven fruits – a syrupy mix that is traditionally prepared for Nauroz, the festival that marks the spring equinox. The holiday is celebrated as a harbinger of the new year across Central Asia, Iran and parts of India. Families go outdoors for picnics, and celebrate with poetry readings and music concerts. Through the room’s open window we could hear the afternoon cacophony of the neighbourhood: the hum of tea stalls, shoppers and hawkers, dogs and pedestrians. But in Ifat’s voice was the coolness of the Kabuli spring.