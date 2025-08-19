How Annie Ernaux’s story parallels the struggles of local languages in Bihar

When it comes to linguistic diversity, India sits in a whole different galaxy. The People’s Linguistic Survey of India, a community-driven initiative launched in 2010, has so far documented over 780 living languages across the country. During my doctoral research in Purnea, in the state of Bihar, between 2021 and 2025, I personally counted 18 spoken languages – quite cosmopolitan for a city of just about 200,000 people. There was Hindi, Angika, Maithili, but also lesser known Thethi, Surjapuri, Santali, Sadri, Kurukh, and many more. Whether you call them languages (bhasha) or dialects (boli) is beside the point – each has its own voice, and that’s what interests me here.