Fact and fable in Anup Mathew Thomas’s photographic Kerala

WHEN I SPOKE to the Berlin-based artist Anup Mathew Thomas about his new book Native ball (Reliable Copy, 2025), I fixated on whether or not it was a journalistic project. I tried to convince him that it was; he argued the opposite. Thomas suggested that if I had encountered the work in a gallery, I would have read it differently. I insisted that the text felt like reportage. We arrived nowhere, which feels right for a work that slips away from strict definition.