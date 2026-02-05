Fact and fable in Anup Mathew Thomas’s photographic Kerala
WHEN I SPOKE to the Berlin-based artist Anup Mathew Thomas about his new book Native ball (Reliable Copy, 2025), I fixated on whether or not it was a journalistic project. I tried to convince him that it was; he argued the opposite. Thomas suggested that if I had encountered the work in a gallery, I would have read it differently. I insisted that the text felt like reportage. We arrived nowhere, which feels right for a work that slips away from strict definition.
In hindsight, I realise we were probably talking about different things. I was referring to the book’s tone, which bears the cadence of news writing, the flattening of human events into crisp, impersonal paragraphs. Thomas, meanwhile, took “journalistic” as a literal category, bound by its own rules. That slippage, between tone and category, is central to how Native ball works.