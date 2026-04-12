The deceptions and dangers of the ‘Dhurandhar’ franchise

The ingenious disguising of its objective by a director of undeniable talent made Triumph of the Will a landmark in propaganda cinema. When the Hindi film Dhurandhar was released in December 2025, it seemed that the writer and director Aditya Dhar aspired to a small measure of the plausible deniability that Riefenstahl had built into Triumph of the Will. While she used the pretence of her film being a straightforward documentary, Dhar employs the feature film format to disguise propaganda in service of the Hindu nationalist project that has swept and warped India in recent decades. What begins as a spy story ends as a paean to the country’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, as a justification of his government’s worst policies, and an endorsement of the divisive ideologies and tactics of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Dhar blurs the lines between matters of public record, recognisable public figures and pure fantasy, so that Dhurandhar has the deliberate appearance of fact masquerading as fiction. This allows its right-wing fans to tomtom the film as a true accounting of crimes against India and its Hindu majority, yet both Dhurandhar’s makers and admirers can scoff at critics of such hate-mongering cinema by calling it a work of fiction when the need arises.