The woman in the bathroom
This reporting was supported by the International Women’s Media Foundation’s Kari Howard Fund for Narrative Journalism.
ON THE EVENING of 12 October 2020, a stranger tiptoed into the office of Rajni Gupta. Her files almost packed up, computer powering down, Gupta was about to call it a day. But the man carried a piece of information that would make her tremble even years later.
For two years, he said, a man had been holding his wife captive in the most horrifying circumstances. And Gupta, a women’s protection officer in the northern Indian state of Haryana, must rescue her. “But,” warned the man, asking that his identity remain secret, “do not inform the police.” Whisper networks in Indian villages are incredibly strong, and Naresh, the woman’s husband, would likely learn about any rescue attempt in advance.