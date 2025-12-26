The woman in the bathroom
Illustration by Mika Tennekoon; photographs from Romita Saluja
Culture

The woman in the bathroom

Ramrati was rescued after two years locked in a bathroom by her husband in Haryana. How did she end up there – and why did she go back to him?
Romita Saluja

Romita Saluja is an investigative journalist and longform writer based in India. Her work often explores themes of gender, labour, health, development, the environment and human rights.

Published on

This reporting was supported by the International Women’s Media Foundation’s Kari Howard Fund for Narrative Journalism.

ON THE EVENING of 12 October 2020, a stranger tiptoed into the office of Rajni Gupta. Her files almost packed up, computer powering down, Gupta was about to call it a day. But the man carried a piece of information that would make her tremble even years later.

For two years, he said, a man had been holding his wife captive in the most horrifying circumstances. And Gupta, a women’s protection officer in the northern Indian state of Haryana, must rescue her. “But,” warned the man, asking that his identity remain secret, “do not inform the police.” Whisper networks in Indian villages are incredibly strong, and Naresh, the woman’s husband, would likely learn about any rescue attempt in advance.

India
gender
Women
human rights
Himal Southasian
www.himalmag.com