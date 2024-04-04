State patronage and geopolitics are strange bedfellows for Sri Lanka’s literary and art festivals

Yet such highly curated and exclusive displays of seeming cultural sophistication and urbanity are in stark contrast to the everyday reality of most Sri Lankans, who are barely surviving an ongoing economic crisis that, outside the precincts of delusion, never ended. Attendance at most events of the Galle Literary Festival was priced at over LKR 3000 – roughly USD 10 – putting it well beyond the means of a vast majority of Sri Lankans. To drive home the atmosphere of desperation, consider how tens of thousands of Sri Lankans, if not more, have given up on the country altogether and are looking for ways to migrate abroad. In such a context, organising cultural festivals with the express purpose of attracting more tourists – a goal the festivals and the government proclaimed – seems extraordinarily ironic.