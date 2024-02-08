The real secrets around Himalayan art surround those who collect it

Putting these ethical issues aside, I believe the project would have better met its own goal of explaining Himalayan art to new audiences by using artefacts that remain in their original contexts. Anyone can look at objects and decide for themselves whether they find them beautiful or visually interesting. As an art historian, I teach my students about what they cannot see for themselves, including who used an artefact, for what purposes, and what roles such artefacts continue to play today. The project wonderfully elucidates such things for artefacts like the Jowo Shakyamuni statue at the Jokhang temple in Lhasa and an image of Bunga Dya, or Machhendranath, that travels between temples in Bungamati and Patan in the Kathmandu Valley. Thanks to the rich information offered by their context and worshippers, readers unfamiliar with these objects can still understand their significance to past and present Himalayan communities. By contrast, many Himalayan objects now in foreign collections can only be described with guesses: perhaps this type of person commissioned it; perhaps they used it for this type of purpose; perhaps they used it in a monastery, but we don’t know where.