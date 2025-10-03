The 2025 Women’s World Cup could be India’s biggest cricketing moment in over 50 years

With the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup now underway, hosted jointly by Sri Lanka and India, that could start to change. Sri Lanka is hosting a women’s World Cup for the first time. There and in India, the tournament promises to bring more attention to women’s cricket than ever before (as also, potentially, in Pakistan and Bangladesh, especially if their respective teams do well). Perhaps most significant, however, is that India, as one of the favourites, have a chance to lift a World Cup trophy on home soil. Once before, in 1983, a World Cup win transformed cricket’s fortunes in the country that is now its main home. That moment belonged to the Indian men’s team, and opened the game up to millions more Indian boys. India’s women’s team is overdue a similar pinnacle. If it comes now, finally, the male grip on cricket and the cricketing streets might be pried away.