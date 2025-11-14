After 28 years, ‘Indus Echoes’ spotlights Sindhi cinema in Pakistan

AT MULTIPLE POINTS during the Sindhi-language film Sindhu Ji Goonj (Indus Echoes), I fought the urge to fill in the silence between the characters’ dialogue with my own memories of brief trips to the banks of the Indus River. On the way to Thatta, a district near Karachi where my grandmother is buried, I recalled that the waters of the Indus had been murky and grey despite a clear sky. The fact that it was flowing was visible only if you looked carefully at how fallen leaves and branches curved downstream. Rahul Aijaz’s film takes the river’s seemingly stagnant but actually never-still waters and brings them to the big screen.