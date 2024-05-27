Dance and performance across boundaries of caste, gender and citizenship in India

In March 2024, the classical dancer Kalamandalam Sathyabhama made controversial remarks aimed at R L V Ramakrishnan, a Mohiniyattam dancer based in Kerala, arguing that men with his skin tone and looks were not suited to Mohiniyattam. In remarks translated by news channels, she likened his skin tone to the “colour of a crow”, insisting that people who performed Mohiniyattam had to have the figure of a “Mohini”. Mohini is the female incarnation of the Hindu deity Vishnu and an enchantress from the ancient epic the Mahabharata, who gave the dance form its name. Asked to justify her remarks, Sathyabhama asserted that she was only repeating stipulations from the Natyashastra, which defines the ideal dancer in terms of their physical appearance as well as their mental and emotional state of being. In Sathyabhama’s view, the description of an ideal dancer in a centuries-old text remained relevant to contemporary realities. Speaking to the press, she asked, “Do dark-skinned children ever win beauty pageants?”