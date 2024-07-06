Trekking while Nepali

A British friend, Roland, had joined us this time. We had engaged an agency whose guide, Dambar Khapangi, had led Daniel and me on our first-ever organised trek. This was to Langtang, in the mountains north of the Kathmandu Valley, only six months before the 2015 earthquake levelled entire villages throughout Nepal. After trekking resumed a few distraught years later, Daniel and I trekked together to Gokyo in the Everest region and to Nubri and Tsum in northern Gorkha, and we went on shorter treks on our own. Neither he nor I enjoyed the way organised treks positioned us commercially as clients rather than mere travellers – but they offered a quick escape from the calamities of life, to the land.