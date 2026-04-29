Himal Interviews: Wendy Doniger on myth and many Hinduisms

SS: Hindu nationalists have become increasingly invested in rewriting Indian history and mythology to serve a majoritarian political agenda. Since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose platform openly embraces Hindutva, came to power in 2014, this ahistorical narrative-building has accelerated, moving beyond social media and political rhetoric into academic institutions and textbooks.

That same year, just before Narendra Modi took office, a retired Hindu schoolteacher, Dinanath Batra, succeeded in pressuring Penguin India to withdraw your book The Hindus: An Alternative History on the grounds that it offended religious sensibilities under India’s blasphemy law.

You’ve spent your career studying and interpreting Hinduism, and yet your work has long been a target of vilification by vocal groups of Hindu fundamentalists. Could you talk about that experience, how it revealed the extent to which Hindutva voices now shape political and cultural discourse in India, and why Hindu nationalists care so deeply about controlling myths? What do you think are the consequences of their growing influence over these narratives?



WD: So that story about me and Penguin has always been told in different ways, sometimes wrongly. What really happened was that Penguin India published the book, and shortly thereafter Penguin India was bought by an international conglomeration in Germany that took over. When Mr Batra – Modi’s henchman – brought the case against the book, the people at the top in Germany of Penguin International told the people in India to drop it.

The man who was in charge of Penguin India at the time, Ravi Singh, resigned, and the book was dropped. It was never banned in India, because the case never came to law. Penguin simply said, okay, we’ll drop it. Nor was the book ever burned, because the remaining copies were immediately gobbled up.

Ravi Singh, having left Penguin, started a company of his own called Speaking Tiger and republished the book, which was not banned or in any way threatened. I mean, lots of writers have been threatened in India, and some have been killed. In my case, nothing actually happened. No legal case was brought against the book. For a while the book was sold under the counter, in back rooms, and in the end it sold over 100,000 copies – much more than any book I’ve ever written.

There’s a great American theatrical producer, P T Barnum, who said there’s no such thing as bad publicity. He did me a great favour. The book has been absolutely a great success. I still get some hate mail about it from people who don’t seem to have read it, and I get fan mail all the time from people in India saying how much they liked it. So the book has been, in every way, my greatest success.

The law, however, under which it was prosecuted, is a very bad law. It was a law that the British made in the 1920s to protect Muslims. It says that it is against the law to write or publish anything that would offend someone’s religious sensibilities. So if you write a book in which you say the moon rises in the east and sets in the west, and I say I have a religion that says the moon rises in the west and sets in the east, and I get very upset when I read that sentence, the book can be banned on that. It’s an insane law, and it’s an entirely subjective law. And as far as I know, it is still on the books in India.

One of the things that I said in The Hindus was that I quoted Swami Vivekananda, who said, I eat meat when it’s properly cooked, which is a famous thing that he said. And Mr Batra didn’t say that he didn’t say it – he said it made him feel really bad when he read that. And the book was banned. So it’s an insane law. It’s been used against other people besides me. In this particular case, it did me nothing but good, because of the great bravery and initiative of Ravi Singh, whose company, Speaking Tiger, has gone on to publish many wonderful books and to continue to publish my books in India, and indeed just published Other People’s Myths.

So Ravi Singh was the hero of that story. He stood up to them, and he won. But that law is still on the books, and many other people have been prosecuted under it, many authors have been killed. Bad things are happening, because books are still powerful.

The version of Hinduism that the Hindutva agenda of Modi is propelling bears no resemblance to Hinduism – to what people in India really believe. There is no such thing as one Hinduism. There are millions of Hinduisms. It’s a wonderfully individualistic religion. People do this, they do that – you can’t say it’s all one thing. You also can’t say it’s all in Hindi.

The diversity of India is what drew me to it in the first place. I thought I could spend my whole life studying this religion and still not know a tenth of what it’s about. It’s just so rich. Every time I read something, I found something entirely new. There’s no way to say the Ramayana is our book, or the Bhagavad Gita is our book. The Bhagavad Gita wasn’t anybody’s book, it was never a primary text. The British came to India and said to some Brahmin in Calcutta, where is your Bible? And he said, here, and sold them the Gita.

Most Indians don’t read the Gita. And when you do read it, what does it tell you? It tells you it’s just fine to wage war, because the body doesn’t count and the soul goes to heaven. Go ahead, kill your brothers, kill your cousins, kill everybody – that’s the message of the Gita. So it isn’t the Hindu Bible, it shouldn’t be the Hindu Bible. There is no Hindu Bible.

Lots and lots of Hindus have lots and lots of texts that they love and care about, and that’s why it is such a fabulous religion. I don’t think Modi can ruin Hinduism. I don’t think anybody can ruin Hinduism. He can certainly ruin the lives of an awful lot of people in India. We have somebody doing that now in our country – I can hardly point the finger. We’re in the same boat, and it’s a very leaky boat.

But I do think that whatever happens to the people of India – god help them – and of my country, Hindu stories will go on being told, in the villages and in the cities. People will write books, people will make movies and the stories will continue to be told. They’re too wonderful to fade out. People may suffer, people may be jailed, people may be killed – that’s something that scholars of literature cannot control. But the stories, I think, will survive. They do. They seem to. You just need a couple of people to remember them. There are all sorts of Hindu myths about that – where a Kali Yuga comes, the Earth is destroyed by flame, the mare with the fire in her mouth comes out, everything is burned. And then it turns out not everything was burnt. There are these caves where some people have been hiding. And as soon as the flames subside and the waters recede, they come out, they remember the stories, and they start telling them again. That’s a myth I hold on to – for your country and for mine.