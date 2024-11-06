The Himalayan graveyard of starchitecture in Nepal

Kahn’s ethos involved spending ample time in Southasia and ensuring his presence on work sites to see his design carried through in construction. But, after he died, the health ministry decided against building the western half of the design, and only the eastern half was constructed. The bureaucrats also decided that the exposed brick facade was not finished without paint. An even greater architectural disaster occurred in 1995. Citing roof leakage and a space crunch, the health ministry opted to construct an additional floor on the roof. The frames-to-the-sky in the roof parapet were converted to windows, and the structure was topped off with a sloping roof of corrugated steel whose only virtue was that it was cost-effective. Kahn’s orthogonal composition, with clean horizontal and vertical lines, was desecrated. Even public outcry and legal challenges from architects and cultural organisations that wanted to preserve Kahn’s legacy could not prevent this. The structure now houses Nepal’s ministry of health and population.