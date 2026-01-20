Two young schoolboys with backpacks stand at a bookstall, flipping through illustrated books, while other children and adults browse shelves filled with books in the background.
Children at the Nepal International Book Fair in Kathmandu in 2015. Leadership in shaping children’s literature has frequently come not from the state but from literary civil society leaders, alongside foreign donors and development agencies.IMAGO / Xinhua
Culture

The changing face of children’s literature in Nepal

From Panchayat-era moralism to donor-driven publishing and today a rising crop of local initiatives, the shifts in Nepal’s children’s literature reflect the difficult history of the country itself
Niranjan Kunwar

Niranjan Kunwar is an educationist whose career includes teaching in primary schools and mentoring teachers in Nepal. He has written a memoir, Between Queens and the Cities (2020), and a chapter book, Mijok’s Trip (2025). His English-language translation of Seto Dharti, a Nepali novel by Amar Neupane, was launched by FinePrint in December 2025 as A White Life.

Published on

AT THE 31ST Congress of the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY), held in Copenhagen in 2008, the scholar Biswambhar Ghimire presented a paper outlining the history of children’s literature in Nepal. His research is dotted with important dates and details  reminding us that the Nepali general public was largely prohibited from attaining even basic literacy until the fall of the autocratic Rana regime and Nepal’s first, abortive experiment with democratic rule in the 1950s. This historical constraint is worth keeping in mind as we turn to the current state of children’s literature in Nepal, which can be understood as part of the broader landscape of elementary education in the country. 

The first book written in the Nepali language exclusively for children was Gorkha Paila by Gangadhar Shastri, published in 1892. Until then, Sanskrit was the primary language that formally appeared in print. Gradually, a handful of generous elite intellectuals and reform-minded rulers wrote books for children; among them was Jaya Prithvi Bahadur Singh, who published a few in 1901. 

