Three Pakistani weddings in times of war

The noise that woke me up that morning was low pitched and echoing – a sound reminiscent in my mind of high school, my shot put meeting sandy ground. As I unlocked my bedroom door and walked out into the living room, the scene that met me made the source of the relentless thudding clear: my father scrolling frantically through X, my mother cradling her head in her hands, my uncle and aunt sitting huddled together, staring at the walls.

In the first few seconds after my father blankly stated, “Pakistan is at war with India,” I stood still, barefoot on the cold tile floor, registering none of the implications of this and instead having the most absurd, feather-light thought: This would make a brilliant opening for the 1995 hit Bombay. In fact, I imagined it: velvety darkness torn open by missile trails, a slow zoom in to show Manisha Koirala rising from sleep as the walls of her house tremble, a sharp cut to her in a red saree standing on a rooftop, wind teasing her aanchal, an A R Rahman score swelling just as the sky behind her erupts into fire.