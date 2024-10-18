The quiet but resolute politics of ‘All We Imagine as Light'

It’s a tone she has carried forward from A Night of Knowing Nothing, a tone she has refined since her short film Afternoon Clouds, which was showcased in the students’ competition at Cannes 2017. The former examined student demonstrations erupting across India against discriminatory policies targeting religious minorities and oppressed castes, in addition to crackdowns on activism and freedom of expression by the country’s Hindu Right government under Narendra Modi; this included protests that started in late 2019 against a new law, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), that fast-tracks citizenship applications for select non-Muslim persecuted minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The exclusion of Muslims under the law fuelled fears that, when combined with the stringent identity proof requirements under the Modi government’s proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), it would lead to poor Muslims being disenfranchised and erased. Kapadia’s experimental documentary laid the voice of a fictional student of the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune – of which the director herself is an alumnus – over footage of actual events. (Not surprisingly, considering the threats to free speech in Modi’s India, none of the country’s streaming platforms have acquired A Night of Knowing Nothing so far.)