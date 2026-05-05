Satire under surveillance in Tibet

This is a book that challenges us to rethink what resistance even looks like. Under Chinese authoritarian rule, open political protest carries severe consequences for Tibetans. Many writers and intellectuals have been imprisoned for their work. But a comedian who makes an audience howl with laughter, a rapper who captures the anxiety of a generation in their mother tongue, a sketch performer who exposes cultural complacency through a well-timed joke – these are harder to silence. Thurston argues that they are doing something just as significant as the writers and thinkers, where satire is the act of defiance and laughter is the message. While his research focuses primarily on the northeastern Tibetan region of Amdo, Thurston demonstrates that zurza runs deep in Tibetan oral and literary culture.