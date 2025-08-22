The making of Shabdakalpa, a pioneering historical dictionary of Bengali

IT WAS A MUGGY Kolkata afternoon in 2017 when the first lines of code for Shabdakalpa were carefully entered into a lab computer at Jadavpur University in West Bengal. In the School of Cultural Texts and Records (SCTR), established at the university in 2003, Sukanta Chaudhuri and his team huddled over scruffy printouts of 19th-century Bengali-language newspapers and digital scans of medieval manuscripts. In retrospect, the moment seems almost prophetic: by linking centuries of Bengali texts, the team planted the seeds of an ambitious and enduring project.