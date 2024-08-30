Olokkhi
The Weed Woman: How a sharp-tongued refugee made a forest of the Bangla language

Sumana Roy

Sumana Roy is the author of two works of nonfiction, 'How I Became a Tree' and 'Provincials', as well as 'Missing: A Novel, My Mother’s Lover and Other Stories', and two collections of poems, 'Out of Syllabus' and 'VIP: Very Important Plant'.

Published on

Being around Maya-mashi was like living in a forest.

She was short enough to be taunted as a dwarf, thin enough to have her shadow be mistaken for a reed’s. Poverty had marked her face and skin and hair in such a manner that she seemed the oldest person in the neighbourhood. And we were cruel, like only children can be.

My playmates and I called her names and annoyed her with the most ridiculous rhymes. I still remember one:

Maya-mashi aagachha
Maya-mashi-r nei pachha
(Maya-mashi is a weed
She doesn’t have a butt)
