Culture
The Weed Woman: How a sharp-tongued refugee made a forest of the Bangla language
Being around Maya-mashi was like living in a forest.
She was short enough to be taunted as a dwarf, thin enough to have her shadow be mistaken for a reed’s. Poverty had marked her face and skin and hair in such a manner that she seemed the oldest person in the neighbourhood. And we were cruel, like only children can be.
My playmates and I called her names and annoyed her with the most ridiculous rhymes. I still remember one:
Maya-mashi aagachha
Maya-mashi-r nei pachha
(Maya-mashi is a weed
She doesn’t have a butt)