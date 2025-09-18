Vidyan Ravinthiran’s bold take on otherness and “Asian” diaspora identity

ON PAPER, Vidyan Ravinthiran and I are strikingly similar. We are both British Southasian writers, of Tamil descent, who immigrated to the United States. We both have backgrounds in academia and pursued graduate degrees at Cambridge. He now teaches in Harvard’s English department, from which I graduated not long ago. But there are also important distinctions: Ravinthiran is Sri Lankan; I am Indian. Importantly, his Sri Lankan Tamil identity is central to his self-conception as “hyperminoritised”. He is primarily an essayist and poet; I, a journalist and essayist. He arrived in the United States as a seasoned adult; I, as a child. But we both know what it’s like to grow up in predominantly white communities as visibly brown youth – he in Leeds, in northern England; I in Tucson, in the southwestern United States. We are in some senses then, per his memoir’s title, Asian/Other.