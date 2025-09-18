A crowd of people at a rally in San Francisco holding signs against anti-Asian hate. Two people in the foreground wear masks and sunglasses while holding placards that read '#Stop Asian Hate'. Other participants hold similar signs, including ones saying 'Justice for Vicha'.
A 2022 rally in San Francisco, United States demanding justice for Asian-American victims of hate crimes. How does one narrate identity when it is shaped by fractured histories and multiple inheritances? Vidyan Ravinthiran’s memoir resists easy answers.IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
Vidyan Ravinthiran’s bold take on otherness and “Asian” diaspora identity

A fellow Tamil-descent immigrant writer reflects on the Sri Lankan-British poet Vidyan Ravinthiran’s memoir ‘Asian/Other’, exploring the porousness of identity in the Southasian diaspora and the challenges of writing beyond Western expectations
Meena Venkataramanan

Meena Venkataramanan is a book critic, journalist and essayist who writes about identity, culture and race. Her work has been published in the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, and the Boston Globe, among other outlets. She is currently a doctoral student in English at Brown University, focusing on the intersection of contemporary Asian and Black diaspora literature, particularly in the United Kingdom, Anglophone Caribbean and the United States.

ON PAPER, Vidyan Ravinthiran and I are strikingly similar. We are both British Southasian writers, of Tamil descent, who immigrated to the United States. We both have backgrounds in academia and pursued graduate degrees at Cambridge. He now teaches in Harvard’s English department, from which I graduated not long ago. But there are also important distinctions: Ravinthiran is Sri Lankan; I am Indian. Importantly, his Sri Lankan Tamil identity is central to his self-conception as “hyperminoritised”. He is primarily an essayist and poet; I, a journalist and essayist. He arrived in the United States as a seasoned adult; I, as a child. But we both know what it’s like to grow up in predominantly white communities as visibly brown youth – he in Leeds, in northern England; I in Tucson, in the southwestern United States. We are in some senses then, per his memoir’s title, Asian/Other.

'Asian/Other:Life, Poems, and the Problem of Memoir' by Vidyan Ravinthiran (Icon Books, January 2025)
'Asian/Other:Life, Poems, and the Problem of Memoir' by Vidyan Ravinthiran (Icon Books, January 2025)

It is precisely this kind of relationality – the tethering of the self to another – that Ravinthiran seeks in  Asian/Other. He explores his Sri Lankan-British-American identity (I only hyphenate these descriptors to emphasise their interconnectedness) through a medley of prose and poetry, splicing his own reflections together with the works of other writers through time: from the English poet John Keats to the contemporary Indian writer Biswamit Dwibedy. For Ravinthiran, these poets become interlocutors in his own ruminations on life and identity, and the memoir accordingly reads as a conversation encompassing a distinctive array of voices, establishing a relationality between and among them similar to the kind sought between narrator and reader.

