At a time when legacy and corporate media houses across Southasia leave many crucial issues and stories unreported, small independent media organisations like Himal rely on support from readers like you to help us bring out underrepresented and underreported stories. Himal does not depend on advertising, corporate support or a restrictive paywall, but relies on readers to support our work. Your support keeps our journalism independent and open-access for all, across Southasia and beyond. Thank you!