Partitions of the Heart: Season 2

The second season of Partitions of the Heart: Conversations with Harsh Mander, a Himal Southasian podcast series produced in association with Karwan-e-Mohabbat, looks back at the RSS as the organisation turns 100 – its history, its role in communal violence and division in India, and its influence over India's politics and public life.

Starting 17 September, we will release one episode every week for 12 weeks.