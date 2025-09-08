Events
Partitions of the Heart: Season 2
A podcast looking back at the history of the RSS, and its role in communal division and public life in India. One episode every week for 12 weeks, starting 17 September.
Summary
The second season of Partitions of the Heart: Conversations with Harsh Mander, a Himal Southasian podcast series produced in association with Karwan-e-Mohabbat, looks back at the RSS as the organisation turns 100 – its history, its role in communal violence and division in India, and its influence over India's politics and public life.
Starting 17 September, we will release one episode every week for 12 weeks.