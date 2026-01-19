Himal Fiction Fest 2026: Southasian Fiction in Translation

Calling all translators of Southasian fiction!

Himal Fiction Fest 2026 seeks original English-language translations of fiction new or old from any Southasian language. We welcome translations of short stories or of excerpts from longer works.

Guidelines: Send your translations (1500-4000 words) to editorial@himalmag.com with the subject line “<your name> – Fiction Fest 2026”

Your translation must be previously unpublished. The submission email should include a short note introducing the original text you have translated, identifying its copyright status and showing proof of translation permission from the copyright holder where copyright on the original work has not lapsed.

Six selected works will be published online by Himal Southasian. There will be an editing process prior to publication. Published translators will be paid USD 200 for each piece.

We look forward to your submissions!

FAQs:

Can I submit more than one piece?

Fiction Fest 2026 will accept a maximum of two submissions per person.

Can I submit a piece without copyright permission?

Himal cannot negotiate copyright permissions for writers, and we cannot publish anything if the copyright permissions are unclear.