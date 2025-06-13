An image of a face in a field of stars.
CDD20/Pixabay
Fiction

Artificial Emotion: Himal Fiction Fest 2025

A short story
Sakina Hassan

Sakina Hassan has a postgraduate degree in Microelectronics and has worked as a librarian in the development sector. Her short fiction has won the 2023 Salam Award for Imaginative Fiction, been longlisted for the Zeenat Haroon Rashid Writing Prize 2023, and is upcoming in New Myths Magazine. Her poetry has been published in The Aleph Review, And Other Poems, and Lakeer Magazine. You can reach out to her on Instagram @kyascenemehjabeen.

Published on

This story is part of the Himal Fiction Fest 2025, a showcase of original Southasian speculative fiction.

An image of a face in a field of stars.
Himal Fiction Fest 2025: Southasian speculative fiction

1.

At 36 million downloads, Outis is one of the most popular apps in the world. Create a quick, free profile, and the app will generate a random AI avatar to chat with. Message them anytime and talk about anything. 

Well, almost anything. After a certain point, whether you’re asking for advice, doing research or creating content, you’ll have to subscribe.

Want to customize the way your avatar looks and give it a specific personality? Subscribe. Want it to behave like a best friend, a girlfriend, your mom or your mentor? Subscribe. Need a therapist? A career coach? A subject specialist? Subscribe! Want to get rid of the pesky ads that the AI puts into the conversation? That’s right. Subscribe. 

Loading content, please wait...
fiction
Himal Southasian
www.himalmag.com