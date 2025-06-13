Artificial Emotion: Himal Fiction Fest 2025

Sakina Hassan has a postgraduate degree in Microelectronics and has worked as a librarian in the development sector. Her short fiction has won the 2023 Salam Award for Imaginative Fiction, been longlisted for the Zeenat Haroon Rashid Writing Prize 2023, and is upcoming in New Myths Magazine. Her poetry has been published in The Aleph Review, And Other Poems, and Lakeer Magazine. You can reach out to her on Instagram @kyascenemehjabeen.