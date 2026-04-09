Aurat March, feminism and political organising in Pakistan

Lydia Smith: Screen Southasia is our monthly film program in partnership with Film Southasia that features documentaries from across the region. This month, we’ve been showing This Stained Dawn, a documentary about the organisers of the Aurat women’s march in Pakistan.

Today, I have the pleasure of hosting filmmaker Anam Abbas to answer a few questions about the film. This Stained Dawn is Anam’s first feature film, which premiered in international competition at Sheffield DocFest. She has since served as producer and DOP [director of photography] of the feature Showgirls of Pakistan and as producer of In Flames, which premiered at Cannes in 2023. She’s a co-founder of Other Memory Media, one of the founding members of the Documentary Association of Pakistan, and has served as a jury member for Berlinale Doc Station and Sheffield Meet Market. She will be a mentor at the KIMFF Lab in Kathmandu next month. Anam, thank you so much for joining us.