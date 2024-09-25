Abraham Verghese, corporate funding for the BJP and more – Southasia Weekly #02

Readers of Upper Crust magazine (for the uninitiated: “India’s first and only food, wine and travel magazine”) may have been startled to find the Indian National Congress MP Shashi Tharoor described as the “Master of rizz” on its latest cover. (“Rizz”, short for charisma, was the Oxford University Press’s word of the year in 2023). Tharoor was pictured relaxing in the Maldives, on the sidelines of the local edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival – ironic, since Tharoor recently wrote an article saying the Maldives is “thumbing its nose at Indian strategic interests” and declaring, “Complacency is not an option.”



In an interview with the magazine, Tharoor answered hard-hitting questions on whether he was disillusioned with politics, why and how he is so intelligent, and whether his mother taught him to cook. We could go on, but we think it’s best you read it yourself.