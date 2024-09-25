Athleticism at the Paralympics, India’s covert ties with Russia, the climate crisis in Northern Sri Lanka and more – Southasia Weekly #30

This week, Delhi High Court issued a contempt of court notice on everyone’s favourite (non-attributable) source, Wikipedia. The court also said they would ask the government to block Wikipedia in India as they did not comply with a court order to disclose who had made edits to ‘Asia’s premier news agency’ ANI’s Wikipedia page. The entry in question noted that ANI had been citicised for being used as a propaganda tool of the Indian government, and had been known to spread misinformation (something which has already been extensively reported on in Indian media). Netizens responded with humour, with some rhetorically asking if a return to encyclopaedias was on the cards. Meanwhile, the Wikimedia Fouindation in an official statement said they would take all measures necessary to protect their community members while ensuring uninterrupted access to Wikipedia and other related projects in India.