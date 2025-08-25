Behind the scenes of our 'Partitions of the Heart' podcast

Dear reader,

Hello from Nayantara and Ritika! We’re writing to you just as we wrap up Season 1 of our special podcast series ‘Partitions of the Heart’. We’re the team behind the scenes bringing these conversations to life – Nayantara as an editor, and Ritika as audio producer.

When the Indian writer and peace activist Harsh Mander first approached us in March this year with the idea of a podcast series delving into the deepening crisis of Muslims in India, we were thrilled by the chance to bring you essential conversations on one of the most urgent issues facing India and Southasia today. It’s been an education and an adventure for us to produce the series, and a pleasure to have you along.