Migration and climate change in Nepal, 'The Woman Who Climbed Trees' and more – Southasia Weekly #07

Amid rising tensions between India and the Maldives, the Maldivian president Mohamed Muizzu seeks debt relief from India, saying his country owed MVR 6.2 billion (USD 400.9 million) to India as of last year. Meanwhile, India doubles its assistance to Bhutan to INR 10,000 crore (USD 1.2 million) for the next five years, after Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhutan in a bid to strengthen ties. Bhutan’s prime minister says India is Bhutan’s “elder sibling” rather than Big Brother, prompting comment on social media

Five Chinese and one Pakistani driver killed after a suicide bomb attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwah, marking the third attack on Chinese-funded projects in Pakistan in a week

Supporters of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal detained as they try to march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in the Indian capital. Kejriwal’s arrest for an alleged liquor scam is seen as part of a broader crackdown on India’s opposition parties ahead of elections

Attack on Moscow’s Crocus City Hall concert venue resulting in 139 deaths is attributed to Islamic State-Khorasan, with increasing attacks by the group reported outside Pakistan and Afghanistan

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ends a 21-day hunger strike in Ladakh, drawing fresh attention to longstanding calls for statehood for the territory and protection of Ladakh’s fragile ecology

Bangladesh and Bhutan sign three new Memorandums of Understanding covering the establishment of a Special Economic Zone in Kurigram, as well as pledges to improve ties on trade, connectivity, power and agriculture

Nepal’s new home minister Rabi Lamichhane appears before the State Affairs Committee to deny involvement in a cooperatives fraud case, while the opposition Nepali Congress reiterates calls for him to step down until the investigation into the alleged fraud is concluded

Six judges in the Islamabad High Court write to Pakistan’s Supreme Judicial Council highlighting the intrusion of Inter-Services Intelligence into judicial matters after a court decision on the “illegal” removal of the former IHC Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui and hte intimidation of judges involved in cases against Imran Khan

Hundreds of detained Tibetans protesting a proposed dam project in Dêgê county released, reports of severe beatings and starvation in detention

Galagodaththa Gnanasara, the general secretary of the Buddhist nationalist Bodu Bala Sena, sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment in Sri Lanka for comments around the contested Kuragala site in a 2016 press briefing

Conflict-ridden Myanmar is flooding Southasia, and the rest of Asia, with cheap methamphetamines